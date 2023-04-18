Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Goldman Sachs is set to report first-quarter earnings — here’s what the Street expects

April 18, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Heading into the quarter, analysts wondered whether turmoil during March — in which two American banks failed and a global investment bank was forced to merge with a longtime rival — would provide a good or bad backdrop to trading. That question was seemingly answered by JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, both of which beat estimates in part because of better-than-expected fixed income. Goldman has one of the biggest bond shops on Wall Street, so expectations are high.

