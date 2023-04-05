Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Frank founder criminally charged with fraud over $175 million JPMorgan deal

April 5, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Justice Department on Tuesday criminally charged Charlie Javice, founder of college financial-planning platform Frank, with defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million.  Javice, 31, is accused of “falsely and dramatically” inflating the number of customers Frank actually had in a scheme to “fraudulently induce” the bank to acquire the startup in 2021, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said. She stood to gain more than $45 million from the alleged deception, they added.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Crypto Trading Platform Beaxy and Its Executives Charged for Operating an Unregistered Exchange, Broker, and Clearing Agency
  2. Stock futures rise slightly after Dow, S&P 500 snap four-day win streaks: Live updates
  3. Frank founder criminally charged with fraud over $175 million JPMorgan deal
  4. Federal Reserve’s Mester says rate target will need to go over 5%
  5. Jamie Dimon says the banking crisis is not over and will cause ‘repercussions for years to come’

Search


Categories