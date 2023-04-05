(CNBC) The Justice Department on Tuesday criminally charged Charlie Javice, founder of college financial-planning platform Frank, with defrauding JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million. Javice, 31, is accused of “falsely and dramatically” inflating the number of customers Frank actually had in a scheme to “fraudulently induce” the bank to acquire the startup in 2021, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said. She stood to gain more than $45 million from the alleged deception, they added.

