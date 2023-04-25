Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

First Republic says deposits tumbled 40% to $104.5 billion in 1Q, but have stabilized since

April 25, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Troubled regional bank First Republic said Monday that its deposits fell 40.8% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter, which saw the collapse of two other mid-sized banks and sparked fear from customers about widespread bank failures. The deposit flight at First Republic was worse than Wall Street expected, with analysts estimating the figure at the end of the first quarter to be about $145 billion.

