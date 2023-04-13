(CNBC) Alejandro Lopez-Lira, a finance professor at the University of Florida, says that large language models may be useful when forecasting stock prices. He used ChatGPT to parse news headlines for whether they’re good or bad for a stock, and found that ChatGPT’s ability to predict the direction of the next day’s returns were much better than random, he said in a recent unreviewed paper. The experiment strikes at the heart of the promise around state-of-the-art artificial intelligence: With bigger computers and better datasets.

