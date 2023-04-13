Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

ChatGPT may be able to predict stock movements, finance professor shows

April 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alejandro Lopez-Lira, a finance professor at the University of Florida, says that large language models may be useful when forecasting stock prices. He used ChatGPT to parse news headlines for whether they’re good or bad for a stock, and found that ChatGPT’s ability to predict the direction of the next day’s returns were much better than random, he said in a recent unreviewed paper. The experiment strikes at the heart of the promise around state-of-the-art artificial intelligence: With bigger computers and better datasets.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed as investors mull over recession risk: Live updates
  2. Fed expects banking crisis to cause a recession this year, minutes show
  3. ChatGPT may be able to predict stock movements, finance professor shows
  4. Warren Buffett says we’re not through with bank failures
  5. Alibaba shares tumble after SoftBank reportedly sells most of its stake

Search


Categories