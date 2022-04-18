(CNBC) Crypto experts are hopeful a spot bitcoin ETF could arrive as soon as this year. The optimism comes on the heels of the Securities and Exchange Commission approving an application for the Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF earlier this month. The fund was filed under the Securities Act of 1933, instead of the Investment Company Act of 1940, which other future bitcoin funds like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Futures ETF have used.

