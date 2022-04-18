Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

It’s a matter of when, not if, the SEC approves bitcoin spot ETF, says Grayscale CEO

April 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto experts are hopeful a spot bitcoin ETF could arrive as soon as this year. The optimism comes on the heels of the Securities and Exchange Commission approving an application for the Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF earlier this month. The fund was filed under the Securities Act of 1933, instead of the Investment Company Act of 1940, which other future bitcoin funds like Grayscale’s Bitcoin Futures ETF have used.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Senior Executive of Brazilian Company with Fraud
  2. Netflix shares crater 25% after company reports it lost subscribers for the first time in more than 10 years
  3. IBM first-quarter results beat estimates
  4. ‘Don’t fight the U.S. consumer’ — Bank of America CEO says spending is healthy despite roaring inflation
  5. Bitcoin ‘tribalism’ is holding the crypto industry back, Ripple CEO says

Search


Categories