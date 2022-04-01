(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were down -0.26% in February – recording their second consecutive month of outperformance against the S&P 500 which slipped -3.14% during the month. Nearly half of global hedge funds have posted positive returns in February while around 43.0% of them have maintained positive performance over the first two months of the year.
