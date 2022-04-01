Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge fund managers were down -0.26% in February – recording their second consecutive month of outperformance

April 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were down -0.26% in February – recording their second consecutive month of outperformance against the S&P 500 which slipped -3.14% during the month. Nearly half of global hedge funds have posted positive returns in February while around 43.0% of them have maintained positive performance over the first two months of the year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Final Judgment Against Hedge Fund Adviser Who Jury Found Liable for Securities Fraud
  2. Hedge fund managers were down -0.26% in February - recording their second consecutive month of outperformance
  3. The hot jobs market could mean big gains for March payrolls and wages
  4. 2-year Treasury yield tops 10-year rate, a ‘yield curve’ inversion that could signal a recession
  5. GameStop shares soar more than 10% as company plans stock split

Search


Categories