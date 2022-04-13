Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Consumer prices rose 8.5% in March, slightly hotter than expected and the highest since 1981

April 13, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Prices that consumers pay for everyday items surged in March to their highest levels since the early days of the Reagan administration, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. The consumer price index, which measures a wide-ranging basket of goods and services, jumped 8.5% from a year ago on an unadjusted basis, above even the already elevated Dow Jones estimate for 8.4%.

