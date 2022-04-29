Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Analysis: U.S. bond investors worry deep slide will end 40-year bull market

April 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) The 40-year bull market in U.S. bonds is dead. Long live the bond bull market. The U.S. Treasuries market began 2022 with one of its biggest slides in history. Some bond investors are again worried that the end is at hand for the decades-long run in U.S. debt, which took yields on the benchmark 10-year note from a high of 15.3% in 1981 to 0.54% in March 2020.

