(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked lower Tuesday after the Nasdaq Compositeretreated from its record high. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 77 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures inched down 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell roughly 0.4%. In after-hours action, shares of GitLab tumbled more than 20% after the software company posted a weak forecast for the full year.

To read this article: