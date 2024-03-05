Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures slip after Nasdaq Composite retreats from record: Live updates

March 5, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked lower Tuesday after the Nasdaq Compositeretreated from its record high.  Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 77 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures inched down 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell roughly 0.4%. In after-hours action, shares of GitLab tumbled more than 20% after the software company posted a weak forecast for the full year.

