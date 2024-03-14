Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street awaits another inflation report: Live updates

March 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 32 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. In after-hours action, trading platform Robinhood popped 10% after the company reported a 16% increase in assets under custody in February from the prior month. Troubled electric vehicle startup Fisker tumbled 46% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has hired restructuring advisors to prepare for a potential bankruptcy filing.

