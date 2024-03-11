Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Salesforce’s behind-the-scenes co-founder is tackling Slack as software company turns 25

March 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Each year, Salesforce updates its V2MOM, a planning document laying out vision, values, methods, obstacles and measures. CEO Marc Benioff has said it’s “been used to guide every decision at Salesforce” since the software company’s founding 25 years ago this week. But in early 2023, there was a problem. ChatGPT was going viral, and Salesforce’s strategy didn’t account for it.

