Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Reddit shares rise 30% to start week after social media company’s IPO

March 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The shares, which debuted at $34 on Thursday, closed at $59.80. Reddit and existing investors raised roughly $750 million combined in the offering. Reddit shares soared 48% on their first day of trading on New York Stock Exchange. A number of moderators and users, known as Redditors, earning millions of dollars as a group. Along with their friends and family members,

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as market rally takes a breather: Live updates
  2. Bitcoin jumps 7%, retakes $70,000 to start the week
  3. FTX estate selling majority stake in AI startup Anthropic for $884 million
  4. Adam Neumann makes a $500 million bid for WeWork that could hit $900 million if financing and diligence firm up
  5. Hedge funds up activity in crypto options, says Goldman

Search


Categories