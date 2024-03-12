(CNBC) For the fiscal fourth quarter, Oracle said it expects earnings of $1.62 to $1.66 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.64 in adjusted earnings per share, according to LSEG. Revenue growth will be between 4% and 6% over sales of $13.8 billion a year ago. The midpoint of that range would equal revenue of about $14.5 billion, while analysts were expecting a little more than $14.7 billion.

