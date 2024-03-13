(CNBC) Larry Ellison notched a $15 billion gain on Tuesday after shares of his software company had their best day in over two years and closed at a record. Ellison, who started Oracle in 1977, remains the company’s biggest shareholder with a stake valued at roughly $146 billion after the latest pop. He’s the fifth-wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, just behind Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and ahead of Warren Buffett.

