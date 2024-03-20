(CNBC) The Federal Reserve has a lot to do at its meeting this week, but ultimately may not end up doing a whole lot in terms of changing the outlook for monetary policy. In addition to releasing its rate decision after the meeting wraps up Wednesday, the central bank will update its economic projections as well as its unofficial forecast for the direction of interest rates over the next several years.
Here’s everything to expect from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday
