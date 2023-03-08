Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental Petroleum shares

March 8, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening. The Omaha-based conglomerate bought nearly 5.8 million shares of the oil company in a few separate trades on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, paying prices in the range from $59.8 to $61.9, the filing showed.

