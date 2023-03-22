Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The Fed is likely to hike rates by a quarter point but it must also reassure it can contain a banking crisis

March 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates Wednesday by a quarter point, but it also faces the tough task of reassuring markets it can stem a worse banking crisis. Economists mostly expect the Fed will increase its fed funds target rate range to 4.75% to 5% on Wednesday afternoon, though some expect the central bank could pause its hiking due to concerns about the banking system.

