(CNBC) Stock futures inched down as investors came off a losing month. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 70 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures slid 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dipped 0.4%. The moves come as Wall Street closed out a losing February for stocks. The Dow led the averages down, closing the month down 4.19%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 2.61% and 1.11%, respectively.
Stock futures slip after investors wrap up a losing February: Live updates
