(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were mixed on Wednesday’s morning. The action comes after a selloff spurred by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments indicating interest rates may need to go higher for longer. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher by 25 points, or nearly 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose marginally and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.04%.
