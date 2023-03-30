Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors come off winning day: Live updates

March 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Wednesday night. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures were also near their flatlines. The moves come amid a hectic week for stocks. The three major indexes ended Wednesday higher, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way with a roughly 1.8% jump.

