(CNBC) Private equity firms Apollo Global Management and KKR are among the parties reviewing a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank. Two of those people said Apollo may be interested in acquiring a piece of the business at par. However, one of the people said it is unclear how the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation plans to proceed since the regulator may prefer a single buyer for the assets.
