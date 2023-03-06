Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google execs tell employees in testy all-hands meeting that Bard A.I. isn’t just about search

March 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Google executives are continuing to deal with the fallout from last month’s fumbled announcement of the company’s artificial intelligence engine called Bard, but their efforts to clean up the mess are causing further confusion among the workforce. In an all-hands meeting on last week, executives answered questions from Dory, the company’s internal forum, with most of the top-rated issues related to the priorities around Bard,

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Silver Edge Financial and Equity Acquisition Company Charged With Unregistered Broker-Dealer Activity
  2. Stock futures are little changed as investors look ahead to Powell comments, jobs data this week
  3. Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel is up again in 2023 following a record year
  4. Salesforce faces an underappreciated risk: Platform customers jumping ship like Veeva
  5. Activist Loeb acquires passive AMD stake

Search


Categories