(CNBC)Google executives are continuing to deal with the fallout from last month’s fumbled announcement of the company’s artificial intelligence engine called Bard, but their efforts to clean up the mess are causing further confusion among the workforce. In an all-hands meeting on last week, executives answered questions from Dory, the company’s internal forum, with most of the top-rated issues related to the priorities around Bard,
Google execs tell employees in testy all-hands meeting that Bard A.I. isn’t just about search
