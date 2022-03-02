Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

With inflation and Ukraine, Powell must thread a needle on Capitol Hill this week to calm markets

March 2, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is tasked with telling Congress this week that the central bank will be doing more to control inflation at a time when markets expect it will be doing less. With fears over the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing turmoil in the financial world, Wall Street has quietly dialed down its expectations for Fed action.

