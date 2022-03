(CNBC) U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday with investors keeping an eye on the spreads between bonds, after the 5-year and 30-year rates flipped at the start of the week. The yield on the 5-year Treasury moved down about 4 basis points to 2.442% in afternoon trading, while the rate on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower by nearly 5 basis points at 2.476%.

