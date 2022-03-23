(CNBC) Traders are betting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s tough inflation talk means the central bank will step on the gas to drive up interest rates even faster than expected just last week. In the fed funds future markets, odds are rising that the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive and raise interest rates by 50 basis points — or a half-percent — at each of its next two meetings.
Traders bet on an aggressive Fed and predict half-point rate hikes in May, June
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.