Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Professional investors believe digital assets will become mainstream, says survey by digital assets hedge fund Nickel

March 30, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Hedgeweek) More than eight out of ten (84 per cent) professional investors believe digital assets will become mainstream, with just 3 per cent saying this will not happen and 13 per cent claiming it is too early to say. This is according to new research from London-based digital assets hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel).

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Proposes Rules to Include Certain Significant Market Participants as “Dealers” or “Government Securities Dealers”
  2. Bill Ackman is done with activist short-selling, will focus on quieter, long-term approach
  3. Credit Suisse faces $500 mln plus bill after PM wins court case
  4. Stock futures edge lower after Dow and S&P 500 notch a fourth straight day of gains
  5. Treasury yields decline, key bond spread narrows with jobs data and Russia-Ukraine war in focus

Search


Categories