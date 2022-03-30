(Hedgeweek) More than eight out of ten (84 per cent) professional investors believe digital assets will become mainstream, with just 3 per cent saying this will not happen and 13 per cent claiming it is too early to say. This is according to new research from London-based digital assets hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel).
