(CNBC) IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says “We think that we would be downgrading our growth projections as a result of the crisis, but we still expect the world to be in positive growth territory.” Her comments come a day after the IMF approved $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine. That money will be used to support major Ukrainian government activities, such as paying salaries and pensions.

