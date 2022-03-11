(CNBC) IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says “We think that we would be downgrading our growth projections as a result of the crisis, but we still expect the world to be in positive growth territory.” Her comments come a day after the IMF approved $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine. That money will be used to support major Ukrainian government activities, such as paying salaries and pensions.
IMF expects to cut global growth forecast in response to Russia-Ukraine war
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.