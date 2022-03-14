Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates in week ahead, as Ukraine crisis adds volatility

March 14, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors may take the Federal Reserve’s first post-pandemic interest rate hike in stride, while uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis continues to hang over markets. The Fed has clearly broadcast that it intends to raise its target fed funds rate by a quarter percentage point from zero, and it is expected to announce that move at the end of its two-day meeting Wednesday.

