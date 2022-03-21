Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Breacher Capital Management ceases operations but reboots as Teza Technologies

March 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Investment team at Breacher Capital Management announced that the firm joined Teza Technologies, a leading global quantitative investment firm. According to a communication received by Opalesque, Breacher Capital founder Art Holly said, “We look forward to leveraging Teza’s world-class research team and institutional quality infrastructure to augment our investment and operational processes, enhancing the value we deliver to investors.”

