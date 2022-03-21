(Opalesque) The Investment team at Breacher Capital Management announced that the firm joined Teza Technologies, a leading global quantitative investment firm. According to a communication received by Opalesque, Breacher Capital founder Art Holly said, “We look forward to leveraging Teza’s world-class research team and institutional quality infrastructure to augment our investment and operational processes, enhancing the value we deliver to investors.”
Breacher Capital Management ceases operations but reboots as Teza Technologies
