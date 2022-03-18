(CNBC) Class A shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closed above $500,000 a share on Wednesday, setting a new high-water mark for the stock. It was the first time the shares have ever closed above half a million dollars, and helped push the company’s market cap above $730 billion. It is now the No. 6 most valuable company in the U.S.
Berkshire Hathaway shares topped $500,000 each—here’s why Warren Buffett says he’ll never split the stock
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.