Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

UBS beats earnings expectations, announces up to $1 billion share buyback

February 6, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday narrowly beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations and announced that it would recommence share buybacks worth up to $1 billion in the second half of the year. The group posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $279 million for the quarter, its second consecutive loss due to the costs of integrating fallen rival Credit Suisse.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Founder of American Bitcoin Academy Online Crypto Course Charged with Fraud Targeting Students
  2. Ken Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund rose 1.9% in January as volatility ramped up
  3. UBS beats earnings expectations, announces up to $1 billion share buyback
  4. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 and Dow slide from record highs: Live updates
  5. Palantir stock jumps 19% as AI demand drives revenue beat

Search


Categories