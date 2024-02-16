Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Toast will lay off 10% of its workforce, about 550 employees, as growth slows

February 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Toast, maker of restaurant management software, said on Thursday it will let go of 550 employees, about 10% of its workforce. The company also reported fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations. Several technology companies have instituted layoffs in 2024. On Wednesday Cisco said it would eliminate 4,000 jobs as sales declined and clients became even more cautious about spending.

