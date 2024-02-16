Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are mixed as investors digest more earnings news: Live updates

February 16, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were mixed on Friday morning as investors attempt to carry forward the broader market’s strong momentum. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 62 points, or 0.14%. S&P futures inched down 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 37 points, or 0.15%. Several stocks reporting quarterly results posted major moves in after-hours trading.

