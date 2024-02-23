(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Friday, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their best day since early 2023. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures inched up by 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures was flat. In after-hours trading, Block surged more than 13% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 23% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.
Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq notch best day in more than a year: Live updates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.