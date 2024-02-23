Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq notch best day in more than a year: Live updates

February 23, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed Friday, after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posted their best day since early 2023. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 54 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures inched up by 0.07%, while Nasdaq 100 futures was flat. In after-hours trading, Block surged more than 13% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 23% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500, Nasdaq notch best day in more than a year: Live updates
  2. Rokos makes $1bn from US bond bet
  3. Hedge funds sell US stocks as major indices slide
  4. Nvidia shares pop 16% after AI-fueled bumper earnings
  5. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stands to net millions as Reddit goes public

Search


Categories