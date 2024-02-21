Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nasdaq 100 futures slip after major averages incur back-to-back losses: Live updates

February 21, 2024

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked down Tuesday night after the major averages incurred a second day of losses, fueled by a decline in Nvidia .Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.2%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped just 25 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures declined 0.1%. In after-hours action, Palo Alto Networks shed 20% after the cybersecurity company cut its full-year revenue guidance. SolarEdge Technologies lost more than 10%, dropping on weak first-quarter guidance.

