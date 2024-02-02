Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta shares jump 14% after profit triples and company announces first-ever dividend.

February 2, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Revenue jumped 25% in the quarter from $32.2 billion a year earlier, the fastest rate of growth for any period since mid-2021, as the online ad market continued to rebound. Meanwhile, the company’s expenses decreased 8% year over year to $23.73 billion, and its operating margin more than doubled to 41%, a clear sign that cost-cutting measures are bolstering profitability.

