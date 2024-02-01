(CNBC) The Federal Reserve has sent a tepid signal that it is done raising interest rates but made it clear that it is not ready to start cutting, with a March move lower increasingly unlikely. In a substantially changed statement the Federal Open Market Committee removed language that had indicated a willingness to keep raising interest rates until inflation had been brought under control and was on its way toward the Fed’s 2% inflation goal.
Fed holds rates steady, indicates it is not ready to start cutting
