Fed holds rates steady, indicates it is not ready to start cutting

February 1, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve has sent a tepid signal that it is done raising interest rates but made it clear that it is not ready to start cutting, with a March move lower increasingly unlikely. In a substantially changed statement the Federal Open Market Committee removed language that had indicated a willingness to keep raising interest rates until inflation had been brought under control and was on its way toward the Fed’s 2% inflation goal. 

