Stock futures slip on Tuesday night as investors process inflation data: Live updates

February 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night following the release of January’s hotter-than-anticipated consumer price index. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 60 points or 0.18%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by 0.24% and 0.28%, respectively.  The Dow fell during the trading session and closed lower by more than 156 points. The S&P 500 remained relatively flat, dropping 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shook off earlier losses to close 0.57% higher.

