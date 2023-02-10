Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) U.S. stock futureswere little changed on Thursday night. S&P 500 futures gained 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.08%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1 point, or 0.003%. Several companies reported earnings after Thursday’s trading session. Ride-hailing platform Lyft saw its shares tank 30% in extended trading after a disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter report. Expedia also saw its shares fall by 2% after its earnings and revenue fell below analysts’ expectations.

