Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy explains why Google was hesitant to put out its ChatGPT competitor

February 14, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google’s Bard announcement last week was meant to show that the company has similar technology as the popular ChatGPT chatbot, even though it still has a ways to go before becoming product-ready, Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy said Monday.

“I think Google was hesitant to productize this because it didn’t think it was really ready for a product yet, but, I think, as a demonstration vehicle, it’s a great piece of technology,” said Hennessy, who has been the chairman of the Google parent company since 2018.

