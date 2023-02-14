(CNBC) Google’s Bard announcement last week was meant to show that the company has similar technology as the popular ChatGPT chatbot, even though it still has a ways to go before becoming product-ready, Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy said Monday.

“I think Google was hesitant to productize this because it didn’t think it was really ready for a product yet, but, I think, as a demonstration vehicle, it’s a great piece of technology,” said Hennessy, who has been the chairman of the Google parent company since 2018.

