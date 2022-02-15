Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

With rates on the rise, Tom Lee sees money from speculative stocks eventually flowing into crypto

February 15, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When Tom Lee’s Fundstrat published its first report on bitcoin about five years ago, it said that by 2022, the cryptocurrency could be worth between $15,000 and $50,000. Bitcoin is currently somewhere in the upper middle of that range, and Lee remains optimistic about the future of bitcoin and crypto, especially in a rising rate environment.

