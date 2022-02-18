Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are higher after Dow suffers its worst day of the year

February 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading Thursday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s worst day of 2022 as investors dumped risk assets amid geopolitical concerns. Futures on the blue-chip Dow were up by 144 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.55% and Nasdaq 100 futures edged 0.67% higher. Wall Street suffered a steep sell-off on Thursday, with the Dow falling more than 600 points for its biggest daily drop since end of November

