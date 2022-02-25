(CNBC) The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk, who sits on Tesla’s board of directors, violated insider trading rules, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Tesla dipped momentarily on the news but recovered and were up more than 4% in afternoon trading.
SEC probes Tesla CEO Elon Musk and brother over recent stock sales
