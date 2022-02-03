Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Qualcomm beats expectations for revenue and earnings, sales up 30%

February 3, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Qualcomm reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations for revenue and guidance, and offering a strong outlook for its fiscal second quarter. However, Qualcomm stock fell over 8% at one point during extended trading on Wednesday before recovering to a decrease of about 2%. It rose 6.25% during trading on Wednesday before the results were released.

