(CNBC) Qualcomm reported first-quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations for revenue and guidance, and offering a strong outlook for its fiscal second quarter. However, Qualcomm stock fell over 8% at one point during extended trading on Wednesday before recovering to a decrease of about 2%. It rose 6.25% during trading on Wednesday before the results were released.
Qualcomm beats expectations for revenue and earnings, sales up 30%
