Minutes show Fed ready to raise rates, shrink balance sheet soon

February 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve officials set plans into motion at their most recent meeting to begin raising interest rates and shed the trillions of dollars in bonds on the central bank balance sheet, according to minutes released Wednesday. Some officials at the meeting expressed concerns over financial stability, saying that loose monetary policy could be posing a substantial risk.

