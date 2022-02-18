Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Innocap to acquire BNY Mellon’s HedgeMark

February 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Innocap Investment Management Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BNY Mellon’s HedgeMark business to create a single technology-enabled alternative investment platform and become the global industry leader. The consideration for the sale will be a combination of cash and Innocap shares, allowing BNY Mellon to own a minority equity stake in Innocap’s combined US$50 billion global platform,

