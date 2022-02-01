Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Global venture capital investment nearly doubled in value to $671bn in 2021

February 1, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) 2021 saw $671 billion invested throughout the full year 2021, a staggering sum when compared to the annual highs seen at the start of the decade, said a study. According to the latest quarterly report from KPMG Enterprise 2021 was the strongest year for VC investment on record, in terms of both total deal value and the number of VC deals seen globally.

