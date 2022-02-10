Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Disney parks business roars back as company beats earnings expectations, stock soars

February 10, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Disney reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter Wednesday that beat analyst estimates on earnings per share and revenue. Disney+ subscriptions beat estimates, even as executives previously said they expect subscriber growth for Disney+ to be stronger in the second half of the year compared to the first, with original content being released on the platform in Q4 2022.

