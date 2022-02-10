(CNBC) Disney reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter Wednesday that beat analyst estimates on earnings per share and revenue. Disney+ subscriptions beat estimates, even as executives previously said they expect subscriber growth for Disney+ to be stronger in the second half of the year compared to the first, with original content being released on the platform in Q4 2022.
Disney parks business roars back as company beats earnings expectations, stock soars
