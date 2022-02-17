Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Biden administration is keeping a close eye on private equity and other ‘alternative’ investments

February 17, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Biden administration is lending a more cautious eye to private equity and other “alternative” investments such as hedge funds. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Department of Labor have taken steps in recent weeks to boost transparency for investors and rein in the pool of retirement savers who can buy private equity.

