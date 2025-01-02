Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

The battered bond market starts 2025 facing some difficult issues about debt

January 2, 2025 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As if the bond rout in 2024 wasn’t bad enough, fixed income investors face multiple challenges in the year ahead, including one under-the-radar worry about short term notes coming due. Nearly $3 trillion of U.S. debt is expected to hit maturity in 2025, much of it of a short-term nature that the Treasury Department has been issuing in large amounts over the past few years.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. 2025 Stock futures rise slightly after S&P 500 notches back-to-back annual 20%-plus gains
  2. Silicon Valley’s turn of fortune: Intel has worst year ever, while Broadcom sets record
  3. The boldest bitcoin predictions for 2025---see prices doubling to $200,000
  4. Hedge funds help fuel MicroStrategy’s bitcoin buying spree
  5. Despite Citadel founder’s predictions, multistrategy hedge fund boom continues

Search


Categories