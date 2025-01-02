(CNBC) As if the bond rout in 2024 wasn’t bad enough, fixed income investors face multiple challenges in the year ahead, including one under-the-radar worry about short term notes coming due. Nearly $3 trillion of U.S. debt is expected to hit maturity in 2025, much of it of a short-term nature that the Treasury Department has been issuing in large amounts over the past few years.
The battered bond market starts 2025 facing some difficult issues about debt
